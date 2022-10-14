Kris Matthews, 46, of Dawson, was tragically killed in a tractor accident Tuesday at his home. He worked as a Navarro College police officer and retired in January after 23 years with the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office. Friends and family fondly remembered Matthews as a caring law enforcement officer, coach, school board member, husband, father and grandfather.
Matthews left behind his wife of 19 years, Kami, daughter Stormi, 26, sons Jace, 11, Jaxon, 5, and granddaughter Kynsley, 10 months old.
“It has been amazing to receive all the calls and texts from people saying they are praying for us and asking what they can do to help,” Kami said. “We got a visit from the Brent Thompson Fallen Officer’s Foundation and it is hard to believe Kris is the ninth Navarro County officer to pass away since Brent was killed in 2016.”
Kami said Kris was enjoying his retirement from the Sheriff’s Office, but stayed active as a Navarro College police officer, Master Freemason, Dawson school board member and by working on his farm.
“He always wanted to give back and protect and serve his hometown of Dawson,” Kami said. “All we ask for at this time is prayers.”
Kami said Kris came into her life 23 years ago, when her daughter Stormi was only three years old.
“He adopted me when I was 11 and I never thought of him as anything but my father,” Stormi said. “I was a daddy’s girl and we would laugh when people said we looked alike because we knew it was impossible.”
Kris coached Stormi’s youth softball teams and in turn, mentored many young women.
“He enjoyed coaching but when the boys came along, he said he’d prefer to sit back and enjoy the games from the sidelines and just be a dad,” Kami said.
Stormi said Kris was thrilled about being a grandfather and, once she told him she was pregnant, he went out and bought a crib, changing table and baby swing that same weekend.
She said he taught her the value of hard work and self-reliance.
“Even though my husband is great, Dad taught me to be an independent women,” Stormi said. “He wanted to make sure I knew how to get through life on my own and support myself. He wanted to make sure his grand baby was taken care of. He was excited for her and loved her.”
Stormi said Kris was loud, funny and a smart-Alec, but would give anyone the shirt off his back and ask nothing in return.
“My dad instilled in me to be prepared for the worst but expect the best,” she said.
The impact Kris made on so many lives was evident in the days following his passing as friends and family took to social media to mourn his loss and celebrate his life.
“Kris was a good man and his death was definitely a tragic loss not only to the law enforcement community but to our county as a whole,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated. “I knew Kris for many years starting from him playing high school football at our alumni Dawson to me being one of his first patrol field training officers at the NCSO. I am proud to say I also had the privilege to be his tactical commander for SWAT as well as he was a fellow member of the Crisis Negotiating Team. We shared many stories, had many laughs and trips down memory lane whenever we were together and time allowed.
“Kris was a personal friend and I know many things in this life to be fact. One thing being I know how much he loved his family. Another thing is being a long serving law enforcement officer, if one were to lose his life in the line of duty, although considered heroic and paying the ultimate sacrifice honorably, it isn’t how one would wish to leave this world. For most men who love being and working in the outdoors, involving anything required for ranching or farming, if we have to leave this world unexpectedly, we can only hope and pray it would be doing something we love and enjoying God’s creations and provisions.
“I know Kris touched many lives over the years and will be greatly missed.”
Navarro College also issued a statement following his loss.
“Navarro College is saddened at the loss of Officer Matthews. Kris joined our police force in January and was stationed on the Corsicana Campus. He had already become an active member of the Bulldog Family, and could be seen at many of the Bulldog athletic events.”
“Kris Matthews was one of the good ones!” stated Brad and Miranda Harrison. “He was a fantastic person and had one of the best personalities around. His family was his world! My heart is so broken for Kami, Stormi, the boys and Tana. To know Kris was to love Kris. God wrap your loving arms around this family during this tragic time.”
Jonathan Batton said Kris was one of the four sheriff's deputies he rode with at the sheriff's department.
“I liked him the minute I met him,” Batton stated. “He was an excellent person and a great officer. I was extremely saddened when I read this very sad news. I pray for his family, his relatives, his law enforcement family, and his many friends. Thank you for your great service to the public sir. You were one of the greatest.”
A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Griffin - Roughton Funeral Home. A service to celebrate the life of Kris will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Corsicana Cowboy Church in Corsicana.
Various fundraising efforts are being planned to help the family with burial costs. Follow the Corsicana Daily Sun in print and online for updates.
