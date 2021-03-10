Rusty Hitt, CEO of Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, announced the promotion of 10 officers in the bank’s Corsicana, Burleson, and Centerville locations.
Steven Nutt was promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. He has been with the bank for seven years, and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Harding University, a Master of Business Administration degree from Brenau University, and an active CPA License in Texas. Steven serves on the board of Youth Reach International and Fellowship of Christian Athletes – Heart of Texas East. He also serves on the Accounting Program Advisory Committee and Strategic Planning Committee at Navarro College.
Ashley Grigar was promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Operations Officer. Located in Corsicana, she has been with the bank for over seventeen years. Ashley started as a teller while attending Navarro College, later graduating from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and a minor in banking. She also earned her Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager certification, and was the 2019 class president of IBAT Bank Operations Institute at Southern Methodist University. She currently serves on the boards of Fellowship of Christian Athletes – Heart of Texas East, Corsicana Area Chamber Foundation and the Mildred Education Foundation.
Greg Olsen was promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Lending Officer. Working in the Corsicana main office, he has been with the bank for 18 years. A graduate of Texas A&M University, Greg holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Science, as well as a master’s degree in Business Management. He is also a graduate of Southern Methodist University’s Southwestern Graduate School of Banking. In his spare time, Greg serves as a youth baseball coach in Corsicana.
Nancy Ward was promoted to Senior Vice President & Trust Officer. Nancy has been on the bank’s Wealth Management team for six years and has over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. A graduate of West Texas A&M University, she holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting. Nancy is an advocate for the youth of Navarro County, volunteering with Backpacks of Love and serving as a board member for The Rainbow Room and Navarro County Child Protective Services.
Aaron Johnson was promoted to Vice President & Loan Officer. He has been with the bank for nearly two years, working at the home office in Corsicana. A Navarro College graduate and local to Corsicana since 1993, Aaron is actively involved in the community and enjoys volunteering with programs such as Boy Scouts of America.
Elena Sims was promoted to Vice President & Mortgage Loan Officer. She has been with the bank for nearly four years. Elena graduated from Tarleton State University on the Dean’s List with a Bachelor of Science degree in Professional Communication and Public Relations. She was recently accepted into the Burleson Young Executive Association.
Riley Bland was promoted to Vice President & Marketing Officer. She has been with the bank for nearly two years and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing from Texas A&M University. A Corsicana native, Riley serves as a board member at the Hope Center of Corsicana and the Corsicana Visitors’ Bureau.
Kasey Fegan was promoted to Assistant Vice President & Trust Officer. He recently graduated from Navarro College and Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Energy Finance. Working in the Corsicana main office for nearly one year, he is new to the community and eager to get involved in the area’s many volunteer opportunities.
Logan Cline was promoted to Assistant Vice President & Loan Officer. Logan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics and a Master of Financial Management degree in Commercial Banking, both from Texas A&M University. Previously serving as a Credit Analyst in Corsicana for nearly four years, Logan will be joining the Ellis County team as a commercial lender in the newly opening Waxahachie branch.
Karie Noey was promoted to Assistant Vice President & Loan Officer/Personal Banker. With over 10 years of banking experience, she has been at the bank’s Centerville location for nearly three years. A Centerville resident for 15 years, Karie serves her community as Treasurer of the Centerville Chamber of Commerce and member of Friends of Fort Boggy.
“With an unprecedented year behind us, we are grateful for the hard work of these team members and the opportunity to recognize them for it,” Hitt said.
“We couldn’t have navigated 2020 without them, and we look forward to seeing the great things they will accomplish in 2021.”
Community National Bank & Trust of Texas was awarded Best Places to Work For in Texas by Texas Monthly in 2019, and is eagerly awaiting rankings for the magazine’s 2020 winners.
