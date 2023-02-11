Rusty Hitt, CEO of Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, has announced the promotion of five bank officers in Waxahachie, Fairfield, Corsicana, and Leon County.
Alfred Vega was promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer. He has been with the bank’s Waxahachie location since 2016. Mr. Vega graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington, where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business. He is also a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. Alfred is an IBAT Leadership Division member, Waxahachie Lions Club member, and supporter of local youth programs including Waxahachie FFA, Barrel Racing Rodeo, and Youth Basketball.
Tommy Neyland was promoted to Senior Vice President/Leon County Manager & Loan Officer. He has been with the bank since 2016, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture and Education from Sam Houston State University. A Leon County native, Tommy has a great passion for serving the community he works in, holding multiple leadership positions including: President of the Leon County Youth Livestock Show, VP of the Leon County Farm Bureau, VP of the Centerville ISD School Board, Director of the Centerville Chamber of Commerce, Director of the Centerville Housing Authority, Director of the SHSU Wesley Foundation, and Board member for the Texas FFA Foundation. He is also a member of First United Methodist Church and the Buffalo Lions Club.
Teresa Duke was promoted to Vice President & Branch Manager. Adding Branch Manager to her title in 2023, she has been with the bank’s Fairfield location since 2005. Ms. Duke is a Fairfield High School graduate, and attended Navarro College in Corsicana. She is a past President of the Fairfield ISD School Board, Freestone County Appraisal District, and Fairfield Rotary Club. Teresa has also been involved with the Freestone County Fair and Rodeo for most of her life.
Justin Azua was promoted to Assistant Vice President & Accounting Officer. A previous intern for the Corsicana home office’s Accounting Department, he has been a permanent employee since 2022. Mr. Azua has a BBA degree in Accounting & Finance and an MBA degree from East Texas Baptist University. As a Corsicana native, Justin is also a soon-to-be graduate of the Leadership Program through the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce.
Renee Johnson was promoted to Assistant Vice President & Loan Officer/Personal Banker. She has been with the bank’s Buffalo location since 2018, and has over 18 years of banking experience. Ms. Johnson is a graduate of Tarleton State University, where she obtained a Bachelors degree in Applied Arts and Sciences. Renee holds leadership positions in her community as Secretary of the Buffalo Lions Club and Treasurer of the Tee Martin Rhyne Memorial Bison Belle Scholarship Committee.
A proud owner of multiple awards for great employers, Community National Bank & Trust of Texas wrapped up the year with the outstanding achievement of First Place on a list of the 87 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. This title, awarded by the Texas Association of Business, is a testament to the bank’s mission to invest in its people.
“Empower employees. It’s the first line in our new mission statement,” said CEO Rusty Hitt. “Without an empowered team of individuals like this year’s promotion recipients, it wouldn’t be possible to achieve the growth we’ve seen in the last few years. We are grateful for a powerful team that pushes us towards excellence year-over-year.” Community National Bank & Trust of Texas ended 2022 with nearly $1.2 billion in assets and employs 190 bankers in 13 locations across Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.