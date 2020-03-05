Rusty Hitt, CEO of Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, has announced the promotion of six bank officers.
Jake Adair was promoted to Vice President & Senior Credit Analyst. He has been with the bank for six years, working at the home office in Corsicana. Adair graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics and Tarleton State University with a Master of Science in AgriBusiness. He is a Certified Community Bank Credit Analyst. Mr. Adair is also the committee chairperson for the judging contests at the Navarro County Youth Expo.
Marcus Armstrong was promoted to Vice President & Loan Officer. He has been working at the bank’s Red Oak branch for five years. Armstrong graduated Cum Laude from Navarro College and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration at Tarleton State University. He currently serves as President of the Waxahachie Lions Club, Annual Campaign Chair for the YMCA Board of Management, Chair Elect for the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce, and Treasurer for the Waxahachie Foundation Board.
Marlana Mossman was promoted to Vice President & Customer Care Officer. She has been working at the bank for nine years, moving recently from the Red Oak branch to the Corsicana home office. Mossman graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a Bachelor of Art in Interdisciplinary Studies. In her spare time, she delivers hot meals to those in her community through the Meals on Wheels volunteer program.
Michelle Yates was promoted to Vice President & Loan Review Officer. She has been with the bank for 21 years, working at the Corsicana home office. Yates majored in Commercial Art at the University of Texas Arlington and has over 22 years of banking experience. She currently serves as Professional Development Chair for the Navarro County Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association and Secretary/Executive Board Member for the United Way of Navarro County.
Renee Dantzler was promoted to Assistant Vice President & Mortgage Loan Officer. She has been with the bank for three years, working at the home office in Corsicana. With an extensive background in builder sales and property management, Dantzler has enhanced the bank’s mortgage team with her unique experience and teamwork mentality.
Dena Hall was promoted to Assistant Vice President & Loan Officer. She has been working at the bank’s Lake Worth branch for ten years. Hall has over 35 years of personal banking experience and is proud to serve her community. She currently serves as Director and Ambassador of the Azle Chamber of Commerce and Director of the Azle Lions Club.
“We have an incredible group of officers that really value serving our customers and neighbors in the community,” Hitt said. “They are a huge contribution to the bank’s success and we are grateful to have them on our team.”
