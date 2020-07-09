CEO Rusty Hitt is proud to announce that Community National Bank & Trust of Texas was recently named one of the 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. This list of 100 small to large companies is part of an awards program created by Texas Monthly, the Texas Association of Business, Texas Society for Human Resource Management and Best Companies Group.
The statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor employers who go above and beyond, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses. Small, medium and large companies across Texas entered the two-part survey that evaluated items such as workplace policies, pay and benefits, corporate culture, training opportunities, and much more.
Earning an overall employee satisfaction rate of 96%, Community National Bank & Trust of Texas ranked fifth in medium-sized companies and first bank in the list of 100 companies.
The word “family” appeared consistently throughout the survey comments, highlighting the company’s tight-knit team that expands across 14 communities in Texas.
“When I walk into work, I know that I’m entering a place where I’m valued and my ideas are heard. I can make an impact each day, which encourages me to do my best,” stated one employee in the written survey.
“A great place to work is a two way street,” Hitt said. “It requires a good employer, but it also requires a great group of people. In a year that has presented struggles and hardship, our people have continued to serve customers and fellow employees with enthusiasm and positive attitudes. That’s what makes this bank the best company to work for in Texas.”
Community National Bank & Trust of Texas employs over 200 Texans in 14 communities across the state. For a full list of the 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Texas, visit www.BestCompaniesTX.com.
