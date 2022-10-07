The Independent Bankers Association of Texas, the largest state community banking association in the nation, recently honored Community National Bank & Trust of Texas in Corsicana with a Best of Community Banking Award. It received a Gold Eagle award for its bank culture entry, “Expedition Towards Excellence.”
According to CNB&T, every employee feels they are one piece of a larger expedition towards excellence. Employees appreciate that they’re not just a number and are always welcome in the CEO’s office to chat. With 15 branches across Texas, the distance doesn’t make a difference for this banking family. An emphasis on the importance of volunteering makes employees feel like their company values each of the communities the bank serves.
“We’re a hometown bank that believes in generously giving back to our area through local charities, schools and many other worthwhile endeavors,” said Rusty Hitt, Chief Executive Officer. “Our employees are active volunteers in local organizations and work to improve life in all our communities.”
2022 marks the 31st year that IBAT has celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of Texas community banks with the BOCB Awards. Community banks, such as Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, play a critical role in their local communities. The Best of Community Banking competition is designed to honor local banks for their commitment to helping their customers, neighbors, employees and community.
BOCB Awards recognize community banks throughout the state for their innovation, creativity and success in fulfilling a specific community or internal need. Each submission received a gold, silver or bronze eagle award in one of six categories: architectural design, bank culture, community service, financial literacy, marketing and pandemic response.
For more information about the bank’s culture, please contact Rusty Hitt, CEO of Community National Bank & Trust of Texas in Corsicana, at 903-654-4500.
