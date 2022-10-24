The Texas Association of Business released the 2022 rankings for Best Companies to Work for in Texas, with Community National Bank & Trust of Texas taking first place among the list of 87 participants.
The Best Companies program is managed by Workforce Research Group in partnership with TAB, and recognizes the best workplace cultures in the state. Participants include both for-profit and nonprofit
organizations ranging in size from 15 to 500 or more employees, and rankings are determined by employee feedback and employer assessments.
Improving from last year’s ranking as fourth place in medium-sized companies, CNB&T placed first overall in the 2022 program, surpassing both winners in the small and large categories as well.
“Each year, we analyze the data collected through these surveys,” CEO Rusty Hitt said. “It’s crucial for us to be in a constant practice of improving our culture for the betterment of the bank family.”
The bank’s accolades as best employer is also mirrored by a year of financial success in 2022. With
unprecedented profitability in the last two years, Hitt said he attributes the bank’s streak of success to the employees at each location.
“Keeping your employees happy is vital in growing any business. We strive to be the best bank in our communities, which is made possible by being the best employer in our state.”
Community National Bank & Trust of Texas employs over 180 Texans in 13 communities across the state.
See the full list at www.txbiz.org/best-companies-texas.
