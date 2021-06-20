Community National Bank & Trust of Texas sponsored the annual Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic Friday at the Corsicana Country Club.
Community National presents Chamber Golf Classic
- Daily Sun photos/Ron Farmer
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
David Langham Horace, 44, passed away June 9, 2021 in Lufkin. Viewing will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Crockett from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church in Pennington at 12 p.m. with burial to follow in A…
Clifford Bradley Dill, 83, of Corsicana passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his residence. The family has planned a visitation on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Magnolia Chapel at Corley Funeral Home. Please visit www.corleyfuneralhome.com for Clifford's complete life story.
Parilee King, 93 of Corsicana passed away Monday morning, June 14, 2021 at Legacy West. She was born November 11, 1927. Visitation will be Friday, June 18th from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. at Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home Chapel with funeral service following at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemet…
Most Popular
Articles
- Cycle crash claims life of Frost man
- Man convicted of sexual assault, violence
- Navarro Regional opens Corsicana Medical Plaza
- Navarro County elections administrator resigns
- Corsicana Main Street launches video series
- Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
- GC Baseball: Blooming Grove tops off great season with big haul of postseason awards
- Twelve Mighty Orphans recalls Texas football history
- GC Baseball: Hunter Autrey named to 5A Elite All-State team
- Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman resigns
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.