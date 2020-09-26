At approximately 3 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, a moving truck struck Community National Bank & Trust of Texas in Frost, causing the drive-thru awning to collapse.
While the bank's drive-thru service will be temporarily closed for reconstruction, the lobby remains open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
CNB&T would like to apologize for the temporary inconvenience and remind the community that its team is taking every precaution to ensure a safe, healthy environment for those visiting the lobby at this time.
