A Community Prayer March was held Saturday in Corsicana to coincide with the Prayer March in Washington D.C.
Several community groups, including a Discipleship Group from First Baptist Church, the Harmony Ministerial Alliance and the Corsicana Gideon Camp, offered an opportunity to participate locally.
Organizers said, in recognition of the trouble and distress America is facing with fear and anxiety from the COVID-19 pandemic, division among our people, racial tension, economic distress and political discord; despite fears and uncertainties, there is hope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.