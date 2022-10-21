When tragedy strikes, Navarro County residents have banded together time and time again to take care of their own. That does not make it any less impressive, however, to see a handful of volunteers take time out of their busy schedules to pull off a monumental feat, such as the latest fundraiser to benefit the family of Kris Matthews who was killed Oct. 11 during a farming accident.
Matthews, 46, of Dawson, left behind his wife of 19 years, Kami, daughter Stormi, 26, sons Jace, 11, Jaxon, 5, and granddaughter Kynsley, 10 months old.
Members of local healthcare agencies and church groups worked Thursday to provide around 700 spaghetti lunches to area residents as a fundraiser to benefit the Matthews family. Kami works at Guardian Home Healthcare in Corsicana.
Event co-organizer and Senior Hospice Care Consultant at New Century Hospice Kelly Lovett said the fundraiser was a success, due to the generosity of those who ordered food, donated or volunteered.
“We made close to 700 plates and were sold out by about 11:30 a.m.,” she said. “We received large orders from area businesses and agencies, Dawson ISD alone, where Kris was a school board member, ordered 100 plates.”
Local businesses and churches also stepped up to make the event a success.
“Collin Street Bakery donated 1,400 cookies,” said Jordan Golden, Regional Vice President of Operations for Legacy and the Village at Heritage Oaks. “Corsicana Cowboy Church, Grace Community, Lone Star Cowboy Church, Alisia Greer, Suzanne Plyer, New Century Hospice, Legacy Rehab, The Village at Heritage Oaks and Brandon Bates all donated food. Navarro College, where Kris was an officer, provided the facility.”
Golden said Lovett was instrumental in planning and organizing the vent.
“Kelly goes above and beyond,” Golden said. “She has been the main person to organize the whole thing.”
Golden said, if he wasn’t born and raised here, he would be surprised at the level at which the community cares for each other.
“Every time there is a need like this, everyone steps up,” he said. “Navarro College, the Sheriff’s Department, Collin Street Bakery the local churches, all came together to help our own. Kris was a big part of the community and Kami has helped so many people so we are glad to be able to help their family and will continue to pray for them.”
Contact Kelly Lovett at 903-654-8727 or Jordan Golden at 903-654-8401 for any additional donations or information.
