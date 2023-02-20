The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1191 held its monthly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana.
The guest speakers wee Kim Vaughan, Mobility Manager, and Kandi Walker, Regional Manager for Community Services, Inc., with headquarters in Corsicana. Kim Vaughan discussed the Community Transit Service which provides transportation to the general public and those with special needs as specified by the Americans with Disabilities Act in Ellis and Navarrro Counties.
Kandi Walker described other programs operating in a ten county service area under the Community Services Block Grant providing support services such as education, employment, limited rental assistance, financial well-being, health and wellness, nutrition, and transportation resources. Also discussed was the Meals on Wheels Program operating in Navarro County which provides hot, home delivered meals to individuals who meet the Dept of Aging and Disability Services requirements. A question and answer session followed the very interesting presentation.
NARFE Chap 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity. For more information call 972-878-6225, or go to www.narfe.org.
