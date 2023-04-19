image007.png

An Earth Day Community Shred Day has been set from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Corley's Funeral Home at 413 N. 13th St. in Corsicana. Bring old files, paperwork and any confidential items you have to be shredded and properly disposed of. Limit five boxes per person. The event is sponsored by Corley Funeral Home, Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, Total Point Urgent Care, and Community National Bank & Trust of Texas.

