Due to a loss of system pressure from our supplier, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Community Water Company to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).
Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions:
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Once the boil water notice is no longer necessary, the public water system will issue another notice to customers.
Please share this information with all the people who may drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly.
If you have questions regarding this matter you may contact Community Water Company at 903-874-8244.
