Compassion Corsicana is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at its main office at 111 E. First Ave. in Corsicana.
Interviews and hiring will take place on site.
Express Employment Professionals needs 100 plus people in Corsicana to go to work ASAP.
This will be a 12-hour shift with rotating days off. The shift will be overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and candidates must be able to work overtime.
The jobs pay $11.50 per hour.
Duties and Responsibilities:
• Working on an assembly line
• Packing products into bags
• Stacking material onto pallets
• Wrapping pallets for shipment
• Following instructions and assigned daily tasks given by management
If you or anyone you know is looking for a job in the Corsicana area, tell them to come to the job fair.
