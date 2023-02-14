On your marks, get set, give back, as Compassion Corsicana is hosting its inaugural 5K fundraiser.
Compassion Corsicana 5K
8:30 a.m. check in, race starts at 9 a.m.
Saturday, March 4
I.O.O.F. Park, Corsicana
Register at compassioncorsicana.org/5k-compassion
Whether you are participating for a fun leisurely jog or to beat your record speeding best, you'll have a blast as you race through this 3.1 mile race while also giving back to your community.
The race is set for 9 a.m. but racers should arrive at 8:30 a.m. to check in at I.O.O.F. Park, 45th Street or Hwy 22 in Corsicana.
The event will feature on-course and post-race refreshments, medals awarded in each category, inspirational entertainment throughout race and a T-shirt and bib with each entry.
Entry is $30 or a family of four for $100. Register at compassioncorsicana.org/5k-compassion.
Compassion Corsicana is a resource to connect residents to services within the organization and throughout the county.
