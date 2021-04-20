Passion and policies took center stage at candidate forums hosted in Navarro County over the past two weeks. Whether virtually or in person, there have been several opportunities to take measure of the 23 candidates who are vying for the Congressional District 6 seat to be filled by special election May 1.
The non-partisan blanket primary has 11 Republicans, 10 Democrats, an Independent and Libertarian all competing for the opportunity to fill one seat.
At a pair of forums held in Navarro County Republican candidates sparred over immigration, electability, the debt among other issues, while the majority found agreement that this election is crucial to impeding Joe Biden and the “Democrats Socialist agenda.”
The Sixth District Seat has been held by a Republican since the early 1980s.
Susan Wright said she was encouraged to consider running by her husband Congressman Ron Wright, who passed in February following a battle with COVID-19.
Susan said she’s the candidate with the most experience in the district which includes Navarro, Ellis, and parts of Tarrant counties. Wright has served as District Director for two State Representatives, as well as on several committees and boards. She also has 30 years in the private sector.
Wright said she is passionate about stopping human trafficking our infrastructure, cutting the national debt and transportation issues. She said she is opposed to the High-Speed rail project, which is proposed to cut through Navarro County and connect Dallas and Houston.
“Navarro and Ellis county don’t exist for the benefit of Dallas and Houston,” she said.
Wright said she considers Navarro County the heart of the district, Wright said she will continue her late husband’s legacy of being a district congressperson and a statesperson for all of District Six.
Brian Harrison is a small business owner in the district who returned to Washington DC. to serve as the Chief of Staff for the Department of Health and Human Services in the Trump Administration. Harrison discussed at some length the immigration issue and how he is suing the Biden Administration for their “disastrous immigration policy.”
He said he’s “strongly pro-life,” Harrison said he worked to defund Planned Parenthood. The father of four lives with his wife of 10 years in Ellis County.
Sery Kim, is a naturalized American citizen of Korean descent. The first-generation American said she understands the American Dream because she and her family have lived it first-hand.
“Coming to America was hard, but my parents did it the right way, they cleaned toilets so they and future generations could have better,” she said. “The United States already has enough laws on the books dealing with immigration and other issues. Congress just needs to read them, and the authorities need to enforce them.”
Jake Ellezy who is currently serving in the Texas State House’s Tenth District, is making his second run for Congress. The former Naval pilot was defeated by Ron Wright in the 2018 Republican Primary.
Several other candidates in this race have previously served in the military as well. One of them is Marine, Michael Wood. Even his opponents believe Wood is a bit different. because he said “it’s time to move on from President Trump,” a view he said he holds though he voted for him in 2020. Wood is conservative, pro second amendment pro life and free trade. He said he believes America’s biggest issues in the latter half of this century will be dealing with China.
“I don’t think we are ready yet but we will be if we elect the right people,” he said.
Libertarian, Phil Gray, spoke about the need for limited government and the need to cut spending and for government to pay down the debt. Gray said that will take years and commitment but his plan involves converting the debt to loans and using the Federal Reserve to ensure those loans.
A virtual Democratic forum was hosted by the Senate District 22 Committeeman and Committeewoman. The virtual forum focused on the candidates’ priorities of accessible health care education and equality of opportunity throughout the district. Democrats also discussed electability in a district that has thousands of Republican voters and the need for unity to help their chances.
Among the participants were Jana Lynn Sanchez who was defeated by Ron Wright in 2018 by a 53-47 margin is one of several candidates who believe the Sixth District is ready to flip.
Sanchez said the biggest issue facing District 6 residents is affordable accessible healthcare “healthcare is a right, said Sanchez. She also said her priorities would be education and technical training. Sanchez said she supports the $15 minimum wage, the Biden infrastructure plan and more Federal funds going to communities.
Lydia Bean, who fell short in her bid for the District 93 seat for the Texas State House in 2020, said she entered the Congressional race to help finish the fight against COVID-19. A wife and a mother to a 10-month-old son, Bean lives in Arlington. She is endorsed by the AFL-CIO and said “the American Rescue plan is a life line to small business owner but that support for small businesses needs to continue.”
In his closing, Brian Hinterlong said winning the Sixth District Congressional Seat means winning over Republican votes. The former business man said that he knows how to talk to Republicans and, although there may not be agreement on every issue, a moderate Democrat is needed to win the election this year.
Early voting began April 19 and ends April 27 with Election Day May 1. If no candidate reaches the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff, one will be scheduled at a later date.
