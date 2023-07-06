By Mark Archibald – Corsicana Daily Sun
Cliff Wiley believes his calling is to be a teacher. Although he currently helps students understand American and World History at Corsicana ISD, he believes that he can also make a difference in the halls of Congress.
During a town hall in Corsicana, Monday, Wiley said “Government has gotten away from what the founders intended, the ideal of part-time Legislature.”
He committed to only serving three terms, or six years in Congress then he said he would happily return to the classroom.
“I am a teacher, and I will always be a teacher, it’s what I love,” he said.
Wiley understands that he has a battle in front of him. His first objective is to win the Republican Primary in Texas’s Sixth Congressional District. The district has been reliably Republican for decades and is currently represented by Jake Ellzey who was first elected in 2021.
However, it’s unlike a Marine to back away from a challenge.
Mr. Ellzey seems like a “stand-up guy,” he said, adding, “Ellzey was an Officer, and I am an enlisted Marine, a grunt, we just do things a bit differently.”
Wiley said he’s conservative, and doesn’t believe anyone should run unopposed.
“Changing faces and methods of approach prevents corruption and promotes accountability,” he said
Wiley said his first priority would be to follow the Constitution, then the constituents of Texas’s Sixth District.
Wiley said that when he’s elected, he’s going to represent the people in the district, not special interest groups or lobbyists.”
“I want to hear from the people about what they would like me to do.”
Wiley said he is working with individuals who are develop an app, which can be downloaded and allow voters to share their input with him closer to real time about issues or upcoming votes.
The app is still in the planning stages. Issues with security must be addressed if any technology is used for that purpose, he said.
“I wouldn’t want anyone in California telling me how to vote.”
He told attendees at Highpoint Church in Corsicana that he wouldn’t have voted to raise the nation’s debt limit.
“It’s going to default eventually” he said. “We might as well get it over with sooner rather than later.”
The House recently passed a bipartisan debt relief bill, which combined a promise to raise the debt limit with targeted spending reductions. The legislation was praised by many economists who warned about the long-lasting effects that defaulting on the national debt would have on both the United States and global economy.
Wiley said his priority would be doing away with government red tape, not passing more unnecessary laws.
The former infantry Marine also discussed cutting aid to the Ukraine. “There are better places to spend our money,” he said.
He indicated that he would have voted for Representative Kevin McCarthy who was elected in January to the position of Speaker of the House. McCarthy election to the post occurred after concessions were made inside the Republican caucus and 15 rounds of voting.
Wiley said that he would join the Freedom Caucus if he were asked.
The first-time candidate said he plans spend the summer traveling the district meeting voters and gathering signatures to ensure ballot access. Texas’s Sixth Congressional District includes, a portion of Tarrant County the Irving area in Dallas County and part of Johnson County as well as all of Ellis, Navarro, Hill, Freestone, Anderson and Cherokee Counties.
The Texas primary is Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Wiley will face Ellis County Republican, Jake Ellzey.
