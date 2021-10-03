Each year, Representative Jake Ellzey will receive inquiries from Congressional District 6 students who wish to attend a military service academy. One of the application requirements of all the United States service academies, except for the United States Coast Guard Academy, is nomination by a government official. This nomination is required for students wishing to enter the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, NY; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY. The nominating official is usually a Member of Congress, and students of Congressional District 6 should request a nomination from Congressman Ellzey’s office and the offices of Senator John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.
“One of the honors that comes with serving as a U.S. Congressman is the opportunity to nominate local students to the military service academies. Our district area students traditionally are very successful at the academies, and I’m pleased to do my part to ensure that the community continues to provide some of the next generation’s outstanding military leaders,” Ellzey stated.
Successful applicants will have a broad academic background, the ability to pass a physical aptitude test, and strong leadership potential. An applicant must also be a U.S. citizen, a high school graduate between the ages of 17 and 23, unmarried, have no dependents, and be of high moral character. Acceptance of a service academy appointment requires at least a nine-year service obligation, including four years at an academy and five years of active-duty service.
“This nomination is very dear to me as a Naval Academy graduate myself. It was a wonderful experience and led to my 20-year military career serving this great nation. It was an opportunity to meet and stand beside some of the finest men and women I have ever met.”
If you are interested in being considered for a service academy nomination by Congressman Ellzey you must apply by Nov. 15 to be considered for the class entering the service academies in July 2022. Please contact Julie.loose@mail.house.gov for further information and to request a nomination application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.