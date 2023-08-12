By Mark Archibald
United States Congressman Jake Ellzey and State Representative Cody Harris released a joint statement Wednesday, following the announcement that Amtrak and Texas Central would evaluate a potential partnership to further study the Texas high-speed rail project.
"We are a long way from Congress and the Federal Government authorizing the supposed deal between Amtrak and Texas Central to use eminent domain to take Texans' property,” said Ellzey.
Texas Central provided a previous statement in Feb. 2018, about the potential economic impact from the project.
If completed the High-Speed Rail will connect Dallas to Houston dissecting rural areas including Navarro County.
Included within the statement was Texas Central’s assurance that they will be paying local taxes on its assets.
“The impact to property tax revenue would be beneficial for all local jurisdictions. These additional resources would benefit schools, libraries, parks, municipal utilities, hospitals and emergency services that are funded through property taxes.”
Texas Central, said the project is expected to generate $36 billion in direct economic activity over the next 25 years, create more than 10,000 direct jobs per year during construction and up to 1,000 jobs permanently when operational. As the Draft Environmental Impact Statement confirms, at least 25 percent of these permanent jobs will be in rural counties along the route.
In addition, the federal report said, “Every permanent job from the HSR system would indirectly spur two to four jobs in supporting industries.”
The railroad also expects to pay more than $2.5 billion in taxes over the next 25 years, going to counties, cities, schools and other taxing entities along the route.
Texas Central projects the project will create 10,000 jobs during each year of construction and about 1,500 full-time jobs when operations start.
Congressman Ellzey said, “I will never give in when it comes to opposing private interests using eminent domain for projects like this.”
“I will continue to work with my fellow Texans to ensure private property rights are held, and our farmland is kept intact," said Ellzey who continued, “Land cannot be taken, homes destroyed, and lives disrupted for a private company's boondoggle.
Ellzey added that his office will be in contact with Amtrak for a detailed explanation of the status of the high-speed rail project and how they view the execution of this project would impact those in Texas’s Sixth district and all rural Texans.”
State Representative Cody Harris said, “Like clockwork, Texas Central is proving what I have been saying for the last year or more: they cannot exist without taxpayer money coming from Washington DC.”
“The High-Speed Rail that doesn’t have a board of directors, doesn’t have its own real CEO, doesn’t have any employees or even its own telephone number, is the perfect bedfellow for Amtrack which lost over $2 Billion last year, he said.
“They’ll both cost taxpayers billions more than they will bring in. I’ll continue to do everything possible to fight this disastrous and failed idea,” Harris said.
Both Congressman Ellzey and State Representative Harris have been long time opponents of the High-Speed Rail project Both men represent Navarro County.
