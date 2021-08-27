Congressman Jake Ellzey received his United States House Committee assignments Aug. 19. He was appointed to the the Veterans’ Affairs and Science, Space, and Technology Committees.
Since taking the Oath of Office a few weeks ago, Ellzey said he has been working closely with Republican House Leadership.
"I'm fortunate that both of these committees will allow me to represent Texas' 6th District in significant ways and continue my work on behalf of the great people of Tarrant, Ellis, and Navarro Counties," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.