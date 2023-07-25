By Mark Archibald - Corsicana Daily Sun
United States Congressman Jake Ellzey discussed the finer points of the National Defense Authorization Act, which recently passed the Republican controlled House of Representatives.
The NDAA authorizes $886.3 billion for national defense, including more than $2 billion in priorities left unfunded by the President’s budget. Ellzey a 20-year Naval veteran, said “The focus of this NDAA was mission effectiveness, this bill also provides the largest pay raise for our service members in 20-years.”
“By passing the National Defense Authorization Act, we are ensuring that our military focuses on the care and lethality of our troops and no longer on ideological teaching that impede our ability to protect the United States,” said Ellzey.
“The NDAA also sent a clear message to our adversaries that our nation’s military remains strong.” According to Ellzey, taxpayers will realize $40 billion in savings on current defense spending levels.
It also requires the Department of Defense to report on support the agency provides to the Department of Homeland Security activities at the border.
The bill provides $25 million over the amount the president’s request for the National Guard to work with local law enforcement to disrupt production and trafficking of illicit drugs like fentanyl.
This NDAA prohibits funding for teaching of the Critical Race Theory within the military, and repeals the position of the Chief Diversity Officer within the Department of Defense.
It protects and reinstates servicemembers who were discharged for refusing the Covid-19 vaccine, it also blocks the administration from reducing the size of the Navy, and expands the capacity of U.S. nuclear forces.
The NDAA reaffirms the nation’s support of Taiwan and fully funds military exercises with our allies and partners in the Pacific; and works to track and prevent Chinese Communist Party espionage within the homeland while enhancing U.S. security cooperation with Israel.
Ellzey expressed his satisfaction with the bill.
“The primary job of any government is to protect her citizens, this bill demonstrates how responsible spending works, said Ellzey.
United States Congressman Jake Ellzey who has represented Texas’s Sixth Congressional District which includes Navarro County, since his election in 2021. He will face Corsicana resident Cliff Wiley, who is also seeking the Republican nomination in the Sixth District Congressional race. The Texas primary will be in March, 2024.
