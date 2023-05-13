12-13-22 Ellzey.jpg

Daily Sun FILE photo/Ron Farmer

United States Rep. Jake Ellzey (R, TX-6).

Winners have been selected for the Congressional Art Competition sponsored by Congressman Jake Ellzey. While the Congressional Institute only allows for one winner to be displayed in Washington DC for the year, Congressman Ellzey's office wanted to mention some of the other entries that were deserving of recognition.

Student artists recognized from Blooming Grove High School are:

First Runner-up

"Always Mobile" by Ethan Haden

Third Runner-up

"Morning in the Pasture" by Sarah Nicholas

Honorable Mention - Texas Strong

"Eagle Over Texas" by Heather Weems

Honorable Mention - USA Proud

"Freedom Flight" by Colby Carrizales

Ellzey Staff Pick

"Me and the Bugs" by Josie Hanna

These artworks will be on display in Congressman Ellzey's district office (2001 Bates Drive, Suite 100, Waxahachie) beginning May 14 and running through June 9.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you