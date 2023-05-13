Winners have been selected for the Congressional Art Competition sponsored by Congressman Jake Ellzey. While the Congressional Institute only allows for one winner to be displayed in Washington DC for the year, Congressman Ellzey's office wanted to mention some of the other entries that were deserving of recognition.
Student artists recognized from Blooming Grove High School are:
First Runner-up
"Always Mobile" by Ethan Haden
Third Runner-up
"Morning in the Pasture" by Sarah Nicholas
Honorable Mention - Texas Strong
"Eagle Over Texas" by Heather Weems
Honorable Mention - USA Proud
"Freedom Flight" by Colby Carrizales
Ellzey Staff Pick
"Me and the Bugs" by Josie Hanna
These artworks will be on display in Congressman Ellzey's district office (2001 Bates Drive, Suite 100, Waxahachie) beginning May 14 and running through June 9.
