By Mark Archibald – Corsicana Daily Sun
The United States House of Representatives recently passed the Fiscal Year 2024 Defense Appropriations bill funds agencies and programs.
The bill provides $826.45 billion in new discretionary spending, which is $285.87 million over the President’s Budget Request for Fiscal Year 2024, which begins Oct. 1.
The spending is under the jurisdiction of the Department of Defense (DOD) and Intelligence Community, which encompasses the Military Services, Central Intelligence Agency, and the National Security Agency.
This appropriations bill represents a 3.6% increase over the enacted level for Fiscal Year 2023.
"Today, the House Appropriations Committee put the Department of Defense's priorities back on track," said United States Congressman Jake Ellzey who has represented Texas’s Sixth Congressional District which includes Navarro County, since his election in 2021.
"The bill we passed out of committee today increases financial support for our military servicemembers and their families, optimizes DOD's civilian workforce, promotes innovation.
The bill also counters China and increases DOD's role in combatting the flow of fentanyl, synthetic opioids, and other illegal drugs into the United States,” Ellzey said.
He continued, "What the DOD will no longer do is fund climate change programs, implement, administer, or enforce the Biden Administration's executive orders on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, or maintain the office of Deputy Inspector General for Diversity and Inclusion and Extremism.
The 20-year Navy Veteran concluded, “the military has one job: to protect and defend the people of the United States without wasting taxpayer dollars. It's time we get back to that.”
