Congressman Ellzey will host multiple Service Academy Forums in the upcoming weeks.
• 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Redlands Hotel in Palestine. Registration begins at 4 p.m. (Event has passed)
• 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11, at Waxahachie High School in the WHS Lecture Hall. Registration begins at 6 p.m.
• 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept.12, there will also be a Service Academy Information Open House in his Corsicana District Office.
These will be an opportunity to learn more about the United States Air Force Academy, United States Navy Academy, the United States Military Academy (West Point), United States Merchant Marine Academy, and the United States Coast Guard Academy (which does not require a congressional nomination).
"I am looking forward to sharing my experience as a USNA graduate." Ellzey said, "It will be an informative evening, and I hope any high school students who want more information on attending an academy can attend one of these events."
A congressional nomination is required for students wishing to enter a United States Military Academy. Successful applicants should have a broad academic background, the ability to pass a physical aptitude test, and strong leadership potential. An applicant must also be a U.S. citizen, a high school graduate between the ages of 17 and 23, unmarried, have no dependents, and be of high moral character.
Acceptance of a service academy appointment requires at least a nine-year service obligation, including four years at an academy and five years of active-duty service. The deadline to apply for a nomination from Congressman Ellzey’s office is Oct. 13. The nomination process is very competitive, so he urges students to apply for a nomination from my office and our U.S. Senators' offices. Both Members of the House of Representatives and U.S. Senators can nominate qualified applicants to the four service academies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.