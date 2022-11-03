During a visit to the Corsicana Rotary Club Tuesday, Texas’ Sixth District Congressman Jake Ellzey suggested that we’d all be in a better place if we’d put down our phone and quit scrolling.
Ellzey credited removing many of the apps from his phone for his more positive outlook.
“We are stronger at the local level than we’ve ever been. The national level is a bit different, but 80% of those in Washington D.C. mean well and are up there to do a good job.
“I’m encouraged about the future of our nation regardless of what happens in November,” he said.
The Ellis County Republican said he’s looking forward to January 2023, but not for the reasons some might think.
Ellzey is running for re-election in Texas’ Sixth District for the first time since the district was reconfigured following the 2020 census.
In January, the largest city in the nine counties which will make up the Sixth District will be Mansfield, with a population of about 49,000.
“I enjoy representing rural Texans in Congress,” he said.
The 20-year Navy veteran tempered his domestic optimism, sharing concerns regarding illegal immigration at the southern border, the human sex and drug trade, as well as tensions with Russia and China.
Ellzey expressed continued support for sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine and money to replenish their weapons.
He also said America should continue to stand up to China, who are primary source for fentanyl.
In 2021, 105,000 Americans died due to fentanyl overdose.
“That’s 287 Americans per day lost, to drugs and asymmetric warfare against the United States,” he said.
He also said the United States must act diplomatically to defend Taiwan from Chinese aggression.
Ellzey predicted that things will improve after November’s elections, just as they did after the country faced inflation, an energy crisis and a recession in 1979.
Though he didn’t directly address political issues during his prepared remarks, Ellzey said that he expects Republicans to gain 35 seats in the House and a GOP advantage of 52-48 in the Senate.
Republican control in Congress would mean new committee chairs, including the Appropriations Committee which is expected to be headed by Representative Kay Granger who represents the 12th District, which includes Fort Worth.
Ellzey said that he considers serving the people of Texas to be one of the honors of his life. He said he looks forward to continuing to work when the 118th Congress convenes in January, when he expects a number of changes will be made.
Ellzey expressed confidence in how Texas elections are conducted and encouraged everyone to vote.
Early voting began Oct. 24 and will continue until Nov. 4. Election Day in Nov. 8.
