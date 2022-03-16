Congressman Jake Ellzey recently participated in a phone interview with local news reporters. He was asked about a wide range of topics, including Tuesday’s State of the Union Address, the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, the state of the economy, and his views on the Republican Party’s chances to regain majorities in the House this November.
“It was an honor and a privilege to be in the House Chamber, representing Texas’s Sixth District,” Ellzey said of his first time attending the State of the Union Address. “There was a lot of energy in the House Chamber.”
He mentioned seeing the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs as well as members of the Cabinet and Supreme Court Justices. He also said he had the opportunity to talk with many members of the Texas Delegation prior to the Address, including Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.
As far as the content of President Biden’s speech, Ellzey praised the unity shown by members of Congress and the resolve of the Ukrainian people.
“President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a Churchillian figure,” Ellzey said. “Who knew it would take a former comedian to show the world what it takes to stand up to Russia.”
Ellzey did not criticize the Biden administration directly for its handling of the recent crisis.
“We can all talk about how we got here later, but at this point we’re here,” he said.
However, the former Naval Aviator did mention the Obama Biden Administration's failure to push back when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, which in his view, emboldened Vladimir Putin’s latest effort.
Ellzey said that he has heard from several veterans who are angered by the invasion.
“As a former Naval Aviator, I’d like to go in and take out the 40 miles worth of tanks that are advancing, but we can’t do that.”
While Ellzey said he appreciated President Joe Biden’s efforts to strengthen our alliances, hoping that the unified nature demonstrated since the Russian invasion began would give Putin and other world leaders pause.
Though he noted that the President did not mention Afghanistan at all in the speech.
As far as the domestic portion of Tuesday’s address, Ellzey said that many of the things President Biden highlighted were just rehashed Republican talking points.
“Now they want to fund the police and secure our Southern Border,” he said.
Ellzey speculated the changes were due to polling and optics.
Republicans need 13 seats to regain the majority in the House of Representatives, and normally 28 seats chain hands when the opposing party controls the presidency during an off-year election.
So far, there have been 30 Democrats who have either announced or signaled they won’t seek reelection next November.
Ellzey also mentioned how there weren’t a lot of specifics in the speech and how higher prices at the grocery store and gas pump are hurting Americans. The President’s announcement of plans to release 30 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, joining 29 other countries who plan to release an additional 30 million barrels.
Thirty-million barrels represents nearly 1.67 days of United States petroleum production, which averaged approximately 18 million barrels a day according to 2020 data.
During his address, President Biden mentioned 80 bipartisan bills he has signed into law since taking office.
Ellzey said he is not sure how much legislative work will get done between now and the midterm elections.
In the final moments of the State of the Union, President Biden discussed several issues he believed could garner bipartisan support. They included veterans issues, medical research necessary to make cancer and other diseases chronic, as well as the opioid crisis.
Ellzey highlighted that there are several bills dealing with many of those issues already in the works.
Ellzey is from Ellis County, and is currently serving the remainder of an unexpired term. He represents a portion of Tarrant County the Irving area in Dallas County and part of Johnson County as well as all of Ellis, Navarro, Hill, Freestone, Anderson and Cherokee Counties.
While he was in the nation’s capital working, Ellzey won over 70% of Republican votes in the March 1, 2022 Texas’s Joint Primary district wide, including over 80% of votes cast by Republicans in Navarro County.
