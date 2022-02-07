The Conservative Society of Navarro County will host a forum beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana.
The event will feature candidates running for Constable Pct. 2 and 4, County Commissioner Pct. 2 and 4, Justice of the Peace 1, 2, 3, 4 and unopposed races County Clerk, County Judge, County Treasurer, Criminal District Attorney and District Clerk, including Republican County Chairman Steve Jessup.
