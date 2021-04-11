The Conservative Society of Navarro County will host Candidates for United States House District 6 Race at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 in the the back room of La Pradera Mexican Restaurant, 1401 W. Seventh Ave., Corsicana.
“Up to 10 candidates have RSVPed they will attend,” stated Dottie Barnes, founder of The Conservative Society of Navarro County. “We will meet at 6 p.m. to eat, meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.,” “We usually run until 8:30 or 9 p.m.”
For more information, call Barnes at 512-751-4187.
