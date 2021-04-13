Immaculate Conception Catholic Church is celebrating 150 years in Corsicana and is the oldest parish in the Dallas Diocese.
Celebrations will take place throughout the year with the grand finale Sunday, Oct. 3 starting the day with a beautiful outdoor bass presided over by the Bishop, followed by a festival of ethnic foods, live music and games for the kids. The community is welcome to join the in fun and celebrations.
To kick off the celebration of its 150th anniversary, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church is hosting an art contest for a new logo which will be used to commemorate the event.
This logo will appear on fliers, announcements, T-shirts, and on the cover of the parish cookbook and other marketing materials. Anyone is eligible to enter the contest
Winners will receive the following:
First place: $150, second place: $100, third place: $50 and receive a free T-shirt with the logo.
Digital submissions may be sent to communications@iccorsicana.org
Physical submissions may be dropped off or mailed to:
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
c/o Art Contest Submission
PO Box 798
Corsicana, Tx 75151
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.