Corley Funeral Home is hosting a Lunch and Learn at noon Tuesday, July 20 at Ellinya Italian Restaurant at 1607 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
Seating will be limited to the first 25 people, so call 903-229-1578 to RSVP.
Come enjoy lunch and learn about the end-of-life planning you need to do now in order to protect your family in the future.
The speaker will be Douglas MacGregor, Prearrangement Specialist.
Advance registration is required to assist in preparations.
