A cornhole tournament fundraiser to benefit the Hope Center of Corsicana was a huge success, according to Lauren Venable, Executive Director.
“What a fun day,” she said. “The support from our community was huge! Over 30 teams, a lot of helping hands, delicious food trucks and great competition. We are already cooking up ideas for next time.”
The Hope Center educates, supports and empowers women facing unplanned pregnancies with compassionate and professional medical care.
For more information on the Hope Center’s services or to donate call 903-872-2881 or visit 1115 W. Second Ave. in Corsicana.
On the Net:
https://hopecentercorsicana.com
