A cornhole tournament fundraiser is set for Sat. Nov. 12 to benefit the family of Kris Matthews, a lifelong Navarro County resident and retired law enforcement officer who was tragically killed.
******
Cornhole tourney
9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12
3075 S. McKinney St., Rice
Call 903-641-9152 for more info
******
The day’s events also include a live and silent auction, barbecue plates and a raffle featuring a zero-turn lawnmower donated by PR Equipment, Saturday, Nov. 12 at OCB Cornhole Venue at 3075 S. McKinney St. in Rice.
Cornhole tournament registration begins at 9 a.m. and bags will fly at 10 a.m., pre-register on the Scoreholio app or visit app.scoreholio.com/share/AmwT.
The event is BYOB with no outside food allowed. All funds from the event will go to help the Matthews family during this difficult time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.