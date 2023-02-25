2-25-23 Wildart Wright PO.jpg

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met with Susan Wright, wife of the late Rep. Ron Wright (TX-06), who passed away on Feb. 7, 2021 following a battle with cancer and complications from COVID-19. During their meeting, Sen. Cornyn presented Mrs. Wright with a framed copy of his new law with Rep. Jake Ellzey (TX-06) to rename a U.S. Post Office in Arlington, Texas after former Rep. Wright.

