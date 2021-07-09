This group of 9-year-old Corsicana All-Stars are headed to the State Dixie Baseball tournament this weekend in Center, Texas. Most of the boys have been together since T-ball and have great chemistry.
The boys clinched their spot after being named the Undefeated District Champions a couple of weeks ago in Canton. The team hopes to keep their determination and mojo and bring a State Title home to Corsicana. The tournament starts this Saturday in Center and will run through Monday.
