The Corsicana City Council adopted the tax rate of $0.5288 for the 2023 fiscal year. The rate is less than the No New Revenue rate and the Voter Approval Rate. The city will receive a projected $76,250 more in revenue than last year’s budget due to increased appraisals and taxable assets.
According to City Manager Connie Standridge, the tax rate will raise less money in Maintenance and Operations tax than last year, approximately $90 on a $100,000 home.
The Maintenance and Operations tax rate is $0.3396. The Debt Service rate is $0.1892. Combined, the adopted rates represent an effective 13.5% reduction in city’s tax rate.
Both items were originally tabled during the Aug. 22 council meeting.
The council moved to declare certain property, including used office supplies, as surplus and authorized the City Manager to execute its sale, trade, donation, or disposal.
The council approved awarding the bid for asphalt materials to all bidders. This was done to ensure that the city had the best opportunity to have materials available at a reasonable price.
The council approved the bid for fuel service to Cole Distributing Company which is the current provider.
Bids for gravel and road material and water and wastewater chemical bids were also awarded to the recommended bidders.
The council also approved the City Manager’s recommendation to reappoint Lee Lewis to a second term on the civil service commission.
After a rain out, the mayor announced that Navarro County tire day has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 16, at the Navarro County Youth Expo.
Sept. 30 through Oct.1 will be the Oakwood Cemetery Odyssey Historical Tour. Tickets may be purchased at the Genealogy Department of the Corsicana Public Library.
The consent agenda was approved before the regular meeting was adjourned. No action was taken following an Executive Session.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.