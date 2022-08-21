Mark Vitters received a 25-year service award from the Agricultural Teachers Association of Texas, which was presented during the closing general session of the ATAT conference. Vitters is a Corsicana FFA advisor, leading Ag Mechanics Pathway and Ag Mechanics Projects. He received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Agriculture at Sam Houston State University. Current courses include Agricultural Facilities and Design, Agricultural Power and Machinery (Advanced Welding) and Agricultural Mechanics (Welding).
Corsicana Ag teacher earns service award
- Courtesy photo
