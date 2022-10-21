The idea of adding to Texas’ rich musical tradition is just the right tone for Corsicana, which could soon earn the designation of a music friendly city, and become one of nearly 40 cities in the state to earn the certification so far.
Chip Adams, the Community Relations & Outreach Specialist with the Texas Music Office, discussed the benefits of having the designation during a workshop held at the Corsicana Government Center Monday.
“Our office assists with networking for artists looking for venues to play. What we can do is connect musicians with venue owners,” said Adams, who also talked about the seminars and education opportunities for those involved in the industry.
A 2021 seminar in Arlington explored the possibility of earning the designation. Live music and networking opportunities were also part of the weekend.
“I can’t see why we won’t hold future events like that right here in Corsicana,” Adams said.
Those who attended Monday’s introductory workshop included local musicians, music educators, and community leaders, as well as those interested in seeing more local music in Corsicana.
Adams has been with the TMO for four years but has worked in the music industry, including radio and at a record label, for a number of years.
He touted the economic impact of the music industry on communities and on the state of Texas during his presentation.
The industry has created 210,000 permanent jobs in Texas with $8.8 billion in earnings and $27.3 billion in economic activity, according to a 2021 economic impact study conducted in the state.
“There are cities of every size who have earned the certification,” Adams said.
The process requires a number of steps, which started recently when Corsicana began setting up a Board made up of community leaders and local musicians.
Adams said in his experience, the time between the introductory workshop and being certified a music friendly city has taken anywhere from eight weeks to four years.
Forming a Board and designating Corsicana Main Street Director Amy Tidwell as the point of contact for the TMO is a great first step.
“From what I can see, we could be holding a certification celebration in Corsicana fairly soon,” Adams said.
For her part, Tidwell said she began talking about this possibility when she heard residents asking for more live music in the area.
She encouraged those who wanted to help to reach out to her or the city.
For more information about the Texas Music Office, visit TexasMusicOffice.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.