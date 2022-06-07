The refurbishing and revitalization of taxiways, runways and ramps at the C. David Campbell Field just outside of Corsicana is complete. Weather complicated and slowed the project that began in 2021, though the city first applied for a Texas Department of Transportation grant to complete the project in 2015.
TxDOT contributed 90% of the money for the work with their portion totaling $3,594,714. The city contributed the remaining 10%, or $286,714.
“The work included laying hot mix and reinforcing the concrete with rebar,” said Terry Franks, Corsicana’s Director of Public Works.
C. David Campbell Field was described as a beautiful place by Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell.
“It’s a tool in the tool belt we use to advertise Corsicana and Navarro County to developers looking to invest in the area,” he said.
In addition to regular operations, the airfield serves as home base for the Commemorative Air Forces Coyote Squadron which meets their monthly on the second Saturday. The airport is also home to the Coyote Squadron’s Best Little Airshow in Texas, which has delighted crowds for 22 years.
The group’s 2023 airshow is scheduled for October.
The airport also hosts the Liberty Jump Team, a non-profit commemorative jump team following the group’s decision to relocate from Denton to Corsicana in 2021. The Liberty Jump Team uses the space to hold an annual Basic Airborne Course and Refresher Training
Liberty Jump Team members, dedicated to honoring veterans and education, described the area as, “home and heaven” during their hanger dedication last year.
The taxiways, runways and ramps may look new and fresh but those who visit C. David Campbell Field, soon realize the latest work only adds to the history of the field where thousands of pilots and aircrews trained to defend freedom in Europe and the Pacific during World War II.
