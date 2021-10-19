Corsicana’s Coyote Squadron welcomed an estimated 3,500 excited attendees to the 22nd Annual Corsicana Airsho Saturday at the C. David Campbell Airfield.
The 2021 show, known as the “Best Little Airshow in Texas,” featured Commemorative Air Force aerobatic acts, pyrotechnic demonstrations as well as World War II era Warbirds, from around the state of Texas.
Members of the RE/MAX Realty Parachute Team began the show by parachuting in with the American and Texas State flag.
Many pilots met excited children along the flight line following their performances, including Jacquie B. in her Extra 300 aircraft. Several pilots used smoke to accentuate their aircraft and precision routines during the show.
Karen Adams Brinkley flies an O-2 Skymaster. That very plane, complete with the black color scheme, enabled it to fly night reconnaissance and interdiction missions along the Ho Chi Minh Trail during the Vietnam War.
“Thank you to the Coyotes for their wonderful hospitality during this year's Airsho,” Brinkley said. “It was so good to see everyone after the break of two years! The show was great as usual. I’m so thankful to be invited to fly at Corsicana. Thanks to all the volunteers and everybody who makes this show one of the most fun!”
Recently elected Texas Sixth District Congressman Jake Ellzey and his daughter met with flight crews and airshow volunteers Saturday afternoon.
High winds affected the Liberty Jump Team’s performance. The non-profit commemorative jump team based in Corsicana was scheduled to parachute from “That’s All Brother.” The C-47 was the lead Allied Aircraft that took part in the liberation of Normandy June 6, 1944.
Airshow Co-Coordinator Candis Wells thanked everyone for attending the airshow and said she hoped everyone had a good time.
The Coyotes meet at the Hardgrave Memorial Hangar, the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. It is not necessary to be a military pilot or veteran in order to join. Planning for the 2022 show will begin soon.
