The Commemorative Air Force’s Coyote Squadron will present the 22nd Annual Corsicana Airsho, dubbed the “Best Little Airshow in Texas,” Saturday, Oct. 16 at the C. David Campbell Municipal Airport in Corsicana.
Gates will open at 8:30 a.m., with the show starting at noon. The price is $10 per person or $20 per carload. Veterans and active-duty service personnel are free. A veteran’s tent will be available.
Vendors will have food and drink. No pets or coolers are allowed inside the gates.
In addition to the CAF’s commitment to keep historic World War II era aircraft flying, the organization continues its mission of educating the public about the aircraft and their crews which shaped much of the 20th century.
Planes from across the state of Texas will fly in to celebrate the rich heritage associated with these World War II era Warbirds. The Coyote Squadron’s own PT-19 “Pride of Corsicana” and the T-34B “Mentor” pay homage to Corsicana and Navarro County’s past.
Corsicana served as a training area for thousands of young pilots who readied themselves for battle over Europe and the Pacific.
“Our Airshow, and one’s like it, give people the opportunity to witness history while keeping it alive,” said Ted Taylor, Coyote Squadron member.
Several aircraft will be available for ride at reasonable prices, while static displays give a perfect chance to explore on the ground.
The money raised from airshows and flight demonstrations help keep the CAF thriving.
Planes from across Texas will participate in this year’s air show which has become a feature event and tradition within the county.
Among the acts scheduled to appear include the lead Aircraft that took part in the Allied liberation of Normandy, France.
The C-47 “That’s All Brother” faced enemy fire carrying paratroopers during the early morning hours of June 6, 1944. The public is encouraged to take a seat and contemplate all she has seen. This fully restored magnificent aircraft will available for rides.
A B-25 “Devil Dog” and B-17 “Texas Raider” are scheduled to visit and give rides.
Visitors will also have the chance to fly inside President Dwight Eisenhower’s plane dubbed “Ike’s Bird.” This is the first time the plane which carried the 34th President has come to Corsicana.
A demonstration team flying Japanese Zero replicas is scheduled to attend.
Corsicana’s own Liberty Jump Team will perform. The not-for-profit commemorative jump team, formed in 2006 has jumped around the world including the 75th anniversary of “Operation Overlord.”
An O-2 Skymaster which flew night recommence and interdiction missions over South East Asia during the Vietnam War will also be a part of the show.
The Corsicana Airsho gives locals a chance to visit with the pilots before the show and see the history up close and personal. Why wait until next year, make plans to attend today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.