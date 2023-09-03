Dubbed the “Best Little Airsho in Texas” the skies over Corsicana will come to life as pilots thrill audiences with aerobatics and power Saturday, Sept. 30.
The Corsicana Airsho brings fun, historic airplanes, education and great pilots together.
Although this will be the Coyote Squadron’s 24th Annual Airsho, this event will be Leland Kracher’s first time to perform with his plane, the Christian Eagle II, in front of an enthusiastic Corsicana crowd.
“With a unique blend of barnstorming and sport aerobatics, Leland is a new generation performer bringing back a legendary airshow airplane to the national circuit,” said Margie Taylor, Coyote Squadron member.
Kracher dreamed of flying for as long as he could remember.
He asked for a gift certificate to the local flying school for his thirteenth birthday. Two days later he took his first lesson. At the age of 16, he flew solo for the first time and has been in the air ever since.
Kracher is now in his thirties and spent countless hours flying virtual airshows on Microsoft’s Flight Simulator X copying the Iron Eagles Aerobatic Team.
Later he seized the opportunity to travel with the Iron Eagles and learn about the airshow industry.
Kracher’s aircraft is truly one of a kind with both high compression pistons and custom exhaust.
“I am excited to perform for experienced airshow veterans and pass along my love of airplanes and flight to young fans,” he said.
Kracher will be signing autographs and meeting with fans at the Veterans Tent near the flightline after his flight.
For tickets or to learn more about Corsicana’s own Coyote Squadron visit https://coyotesquadron.org/ on the net.
The Corsicana AirSho will be at the Corsicana Municipal Airport, Saturday, Sept. 30.
Gates open at 9 a.m. - the show will begin at noon.
