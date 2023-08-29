CORSICANA — The Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced the hiring of their new President/CEO, Kenneth (Ken) Higdon, CCE, IOM, a veteran of several Texas Chamber of Commerce programs.
Higdon, a native of Andrews, Texas, has served for more than 40 years in various capacities with Chambers across Texas. He served more than 18 years with the Temple Chamber of Commerce. Most recently as the Interim Executive Director of the Buda Area Chamber of Commerce. He is also a certified trainer with the US Institute for Organizational Management which specializes in training Chamber, Associations and Economic Development professionals including Presidents/CEO, Executive Directors and staff of government and non-profit organizations.
“After a thorough interview process with multiple candidates, we are delighted to have someone with such experience and passion lead our Chamber” said Board of Directors Chairman Alison Wylie Willams.
Ken and his wife Betty are looking forward to being active members of our community. Ken will ensure the Chamber continues to serve the members and community without pause. The Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce is the lead organization in speaking on behalf of the business community. Over the last several years, they have hosted a variety of events and projects to highlight and support its members.
Anyone interested in joining the Chamber can contact the office at (903) 874-4731.
