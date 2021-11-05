Animal shelters everywhere are facing a shortage in available space for abandon dogs and cats. The COVID-19 crises over the past 18-months has led to an abundance of “new” pet owners who obtained a dog or cat and then realized they were either not up to the task or they had to return to work and are unable to properly care for them. This has led to a severe overcrowding problem at most area shelters, including Corsicana.
“Although our shelter works closely with other shelters and rescue organizations throughout the nation to find homes for these animals, the problem is growing at an alarming rate,” said Robert Johnson, Chief of Police. “We have been very fortunate to not have to euthanize dogs due to space. However feral cats have been an increasing issue this past year.”
Johnson said, if you decide that giving up your pet is the best option for you, please keep in mind that despite the best efforts of shelters and rescues to care for our furry friends, You are your pe’s best advocate in finding a new home.
Here are some tips for placing your pet in a loving new home:
• Make your pet more attractive to potential adopters. Have your pet vaccinated and checked by a veterinarian. Making sure your pet is spayed or neutered may also make them more likely to be chosen by a new owner.
• Advertise through friends, neighbors, and local veterinarians. Your personal network is the best pool of adopters for your pet. Ask your veterinarian if you can place a poster advertising your pet’s need for a new home. Place fliers promoting your pet at work, school, church and other public places you frequent. Include a good-quality photo and appealing description of your pet.
• Leverage your social network. Post your pet’s photo and story and ask your friends to share it on their social streams.
• Be transparent with potential adopters. Be prepared to share details about your pet's personality and how they get along with other pets and people. Share your pet’s favorite things and not-so-favorite things. And share any medical or behavior issues your pet is experiencing so that potential new owners will have the information they need to determine if your pet would be a good fit for their family.
• Get help from shelters and rescue groups. Some sheltering and rescue organizations may post your pet’s picture and profile on their website as a courtesy listing, while your pet stays in your home. Your local agencies may have other programs to help you rehome your pet.
As a last resort, you may be able to surrender your pet to the local shelter. Please keep in mind that it shelters animals for all of Navarro County, not just Corsicana.
“Obviously, there is limited space so we ask that you try the above steps to get you pet privately placed with a loving family if you can,” Johnson said. “If you have any questions as to the process or need help, please contact Corsicana Animal Shelter at 903-654-4931. Although the Corsicana Animal Shelter is open on Wednesdays, we do not accept incoming pets or adopt out on this day each week due to the weekly cleaning and maintenance that is needed to keep our furry friends healthy and safe.
“Help us help you to make Corsicana a safe place for the furry friends that we love.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.