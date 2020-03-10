The City of Corsicana is proud to announce the next phase of the recently approved Central Station for Corsicana Fire Department. The public groundbreaking celebration will be on Thursday, March 19.
City of Corsicana Mayor, Don Denbow, along with other city leaders, will join the Corsicana Fire Department project team in celebrating the beginning of the construction of the new station.
This will be a state-of-the-art response facility that will house the appropriate safety equipment, administration, station personnel, and training rooms that ensure efficient delivery of service. Engine One, Ambulance One, HazMat One and Ladder One will be responding from the new location. The fire station will accommodate growth for many years and will provide safety and fire prevention enhancements.
“This event marks a significant milestone in the history of the department and will allow the Corsicana Fire Department to improve service delivery and response times,” stated Paul Henley, Fire Chief.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Central Station for Corsicana Fire Department will take place from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at 2975 Drane Road in Corsicana. Refreshments will be available. Immediately following, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Navarro County Central Appraisal District at 1250 N. 45th St. in Corsicana.
