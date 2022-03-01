The City of Corsicana Council confirmed the City Manager’s appointment of Michael Ryan as the new Fire Chief Feb. 28. Ryan has served the City of Duncanville Fire Department for 27 years and had progressed through the ranks to EMS Division Chief.
In addition, he has worked for Navarro College as an instructor for fire, fire science, fire technology and EMS continuing
education programs. Ryan holds three advanced degrees as well as a Master Firefighter, Paramedic certification, Level 3 Master Fire Service Instructor and is a graduate of the Texas Fire Chiefs Association Certified Fire Executive Program and EMS Chiefs Program.
He is the father of four children and 12 grandchildren and lives in Teague.
“I am happy with the way the search was conducted and extend a thank you to the committee for all the hard work to find a good candidate,” Mayor Don Denbow said.
There will be a “Meet the Chief Breakfast” to welcome Ryan to the community at 9 a.m. March 14 at the Central Fire Station at 2975 Drane Road.
