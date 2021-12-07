The Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency opens to the public this week and next to meet the creative people visiting Corsicana this season with these free events.
The group supports the creative practices and projects of regional, national, and international artists and writers to work in historic Corsicana, to engage the local community, and to disseminate their works and ideas through diverse programs in publication, exhibition, and conversation.
After hours
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at Storefront at 203 N. Commerce St.
Artists Alice Ricci and Kristen Cochran present the ideas and practices of their past and current projects through slideshows of images, videos and discussion, ahead of Open Studios.
Open studios
Noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at 100 West, 100 W. Third Ave.
Engage the visual and written work by fall residents showcased at 100 West. Visit the recently installed exhibition Staged Presence at Anteroom across the street, and continue holiday shopping at Storefront during downtown's Mimosas at the Market. All resident books are 25% off. The work titled Autobody by Kristen Cochran is a result of a unique collaboration between the Residency at 100 West and next door neighbor Greg Price at Chucks Auto Body.
Storefront reading
3:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Storefront at 203 N. Commerce St.
Zora Howard reads excerpts from recent work for both the stage and the page, followed by a brief Q&A.
Holiday happy hour
4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Storefront at 203 N. Commerce St.
Storefront invites everyone to a Holiday Happy Hour to close the year for Corsicana’s newest bookstore. Complimentary beverages and door prizes.
