The Corsicana Artist & Writer Residency hosted an open house Saturday to allow the community to tour the new bookstore called Storefront at the corner of Fifth Ave. And Commerce St. and the Samuels studio, locally known as The P. Samuels Building at 207 N. Beaton St. for more info visit corsicanaresidency.org.
Corsicana Artist & Writer Residency hosts open house
- Daily Sun photos/Michael Kormos
