Courtesy photo

The Corsicana Visitors Bureau recently awarded the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency a $10,780 grant to create video content, blending artist and writer residents’ work while in Corsicana with their experiences. Corsicana Visitors Bureau Board members Lori Haynie, Raymond Linex, Thomas Burns and Helen Albritton present the ceremonious grant check to Residency staff Alysia Harris and Kyle Hobratschk at the Storefront bookstore.