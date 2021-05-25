Join the Corsicana Artist & Writer Residency from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29 for its last open house of the season.
Meet artists Raychael Stine of Albuquerque, NM, Rehab El Sadek of Austin and Jake Davidson of Brooklyn, New York.
Tour the new Storefront and Samuels studio opening throughout Corsicana's historic downtown.
Registration is not required but it is appreciated.
Samuels Building, two blocks south of 100 West. Rehab El Sadek is in residence.
100 West third floor studio, Jake Davidson is in residence.
On the third floor of 100 West, computers, projectors, and moving images of delicate machines occupy Jake Davidson's studio. The filmmaker just completed a six-month residency in Taoyuan, Taiwan, documenting a proprietary method of contact lens manufacturing in an unmarked building. Interested in the intricacies of light, projection, representation, and distortion, Jake asks what kinds of optical experiences are on the horizon? Read more about his project here.
In 100 West's second floor studio, painter Raychael Stine is back in her home of Texas for the first time in years. Raychael says that being in residence in a setting like Corsicana quickens the senses and invites her back into her body—stimulating the artists' intuitive way of making. Her abstract paintings, hiding whimsical images of dogs, are first composed on vintage postcards that conjure feelings of nostalgia and longing. Raychael uses the essence of the original object and her own experiences and desires to craft new works layered with the nuances of time and intention, ecstasy and joy.
Original sign found inside the Samuels building, 207 North Beaton Street
Samuels, locally known as The P. Samuels Building, will be open to the public for the first time during Open Studios, so be sure to continue your visit beyond 100 West two blocks down North Beaton Street. Within the former men's clothing shop, Rehab El Sadek, an installation artist from Alexandria Egypt via Austin, Texas, is reconstructing ruins, imagining the powerful possibilities that still exist inside the spaces that remain with us. Enchanted by the Samuels Building and its similarities to structures in the metropolises of her native Egypt, Rehab is busy transforming the 2nd floor into a haunting installation that borrows from global architecture to build new futures out of the past.
Titles published by alumni residents to be sold at the residency's new site, Storefront, 203 North Commerce Street
Not only is it Memorial Day Weekend, it's also the soft opening of our new bookshop, called Storefront. After visiting our residents' studio work at 100 West and Samuels, come visit our new site and purchase books penned, illustrated and translated by our writers-in-residence, some published by our friends at Deep Vellum.
Restoring and outfitting the 1920s former photography studio at the corner of 5th Avenue and Commerce Street for our bookshop and programming space has been a labor of love. Stop by on Saturday, May 29 and see what we've done with the place.
Storefront, during restoration. Storefront is the home of our new bookshop and programming space.
Anteroom, 411 North Beaton Street
Sculptor and board president Jay Sullivan's show Architectures of the Body is installed at Anteroom through this summer. The objects and forms invite touch as much as they do contemplation. Read essayist David Searcy's article, "Allegory's Reach," on Jay's exhibit here.
Jay Sullivan, Architectures of the Body, featuring Bulbous, Death Pot, Bench, Urn, Cabinet, Death Pot. Anteroom, 2021.
